AIADMK Tussle: EPS now interim boss amid fight with OPS | Oneindia news *Politics

In the General Council meeting of the AIADMK, Edappadi Palaniswami, popularly known as EPS, has been elected as AIADMK's interim General Secretary.

This came as a setback for the party leader O Panneerselvam or OPS, as the decision was taken in a crucial meeting on Monday.

#EPS #AIADMK #OPS