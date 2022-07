Reporter asks Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau

The reporter asked Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau: You have been reluctant to comment on the words and deeds of the US president, but we did see Trump calling the military to block the protesters.

Yesterday we saw the police use tear gas to open the way for Trump's photo shoot.

I think What do you think about this?

After 21 seconds of silence, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau finally spoke up but avoided talking to Trump.