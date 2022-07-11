Full supermoon to appear on July 13 will be biggest & brightest moon of 2022 | Oneindia News*Space

The Moon will come closest to Earth on July 13 as the supermoon appears in the skies above the planet.
This will come after Earth touched the farthest distance from the Sun on 4th July.
Summer nights are one of the most beautiful time of the year to admire a full moon. Especially when this happens to be the biggest..