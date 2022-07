Part 2 - The 10 Signs of the End Time Generation

We learn about how the earth is unprepared for the Wormwood asteroid strike.

Then we get into the final signs Jesus gave in Matthew 24 proving whether we are the end time generation or not.

If we are the end time generation, we will see Jesus come and rapture us in our lifetime!

Matthew 24 gives us the global signs/events in the exact order to show whether or not we are the end time generation.

The final signs include the Wormwood asteroid strike right before Jesus raptures His Church.