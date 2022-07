PM refuses to back candidate in Tory leadership race

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has refused to publicly back a candidate vying to replace him at Conservative leader as he "wouldn't want to damage anyone's chances" in the contest.

He added the government must continue its work and focus on delivering the mandate set out in the 2019 election Report by Alibhaiz.

