LIV vs. PGA Tour: Will Golf Survive?

The LIV Golf Invitational Series has attracted tons of top talent like Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Sergio García, Martin Kaymer, Graeme McDowell, Louis Oosthuizen, Charl Schwartzel and Lee Westwood -- but it has also attracted tons of CONTROVERSY.

Will LIV Golf ruin golf, the PGA Tour and moral values?