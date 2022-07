Britain's 'Richest' MP: Who is Tory Hopeful Rishi Sunak?

Long-touted as a future leader of the Conservative Party, Rishi Sunak's rapid rise up the political ladder has culminated in a bid to become the UK's next Prime Minister.

In seven years, the former investment banker has gone from back benches to the heart of British politics - but how much do we know about the man thought to be the UK’s richest MP?

Report by Chanda.

