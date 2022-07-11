Day Shift on Netflix with Jamie Foxx | Official Trailer
Day Shift on Netflix with Jamie Foxx | Official Trailer

Watch the official trailer for the Netflix vampire movie Day Shift, directed by J.J.

Perry.

It stars Jamie Foxx, Snoop Dogg, Dave Franco, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Tetiana Gaidar and C.S.

Lee.

Day Shift Release Date: August 12, 2022