California Wildfire Threatens Yosemite's Giant Sequoia Grove

'The Guardian' reports that a rapidly growing wildfire in California's Yosemite national park is threatening some of the world's oldest giant sequoia trees.

The blaze spread from 250 acres to roughly 1,600 acres between July 8 and July 10.

According to officials, the terrain of dry timber and brush have contributed to the fire spreading.

Over 400 firefighters have tried to contain the blaze since it was first reported on July 7.

The Mariposa Grove of Giant Sequoias, is home to over 500 , mature, giant sequoias.

As of July 10, none of the grove's named trees had sustained any significant damage, including the 3,000-year-old Grizzly Giant.

'The Guardian' reports that investigators have yet to determine the cause of the fire.

As of July 11, no injuries had been reported as a result of the fire.

The latest blaze comes after six major wildfires across California's Sierra Nevada range.

Those fires killed thousands of giant sequoias.

According to National Park Service officials, wildfires in the area have burned 85% of all giant sequoia groves in the area between 2015 and 2021