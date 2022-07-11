Rage Against the Machine Denounces SCOTUS' Roe v. Wade Decision

‘ABORT THE SUPREME COURT’: Rage Against the Machine reunited for its first concert in 11 years on July 9 — and showcased several messages of solidarity with the abortion rights movement during its show in East Troy, WI.

