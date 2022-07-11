Most Democrats Want Someone , Other Than Biden for 2024 Nominee.
According to a 'New York Times'/ Siena College poll that was released on July 11.
64% of Democrats don't want President Biden as the 2024 party nominee.
Only 26% said they'd support the president in the next election.
Of the 64% of Democrats who'd like to see a new presidential candidate, 33% cited Biden's age, 32% referenced job performance, .
12% just want someone new and 10% say Biden isn't progressive enough.
When asked who they would vote for if the 2024 election was held today.
44% of all respondents said they would vote for Biden.
While 41% said they'd vote for Donald Trump.
Additionally, 76% of respondents said America is headed in the wrong direction.
20% said the economy is the country's biggest problem, while 15% cited inflation, 10% worry about gun policies and 5% are concerned about abortion rights issues.
Biden, who turns 80 years old in November, intends to run for reelection despite his poor approval rating