Day of prayer in Mexico's Jalisco state after priest murders

The faithful attend mass on a 'day of peace' in Chapala, Mexico, after two Jesuit priests were murdered on June 27 in a church in the northern state of Chihuahua
null / Credit: Grant Whitty / Unsplash
Mexico City Newsroom, Jul 8, 2022 / 15:36 pm (CNA).
A report by the..