Joe Gallagher of Church Militant | The Simple Truth - Mon, July 11th, 2022

Joe Gallagher has overseen Church Militant’s Resistance for the past three years.

He is a 2019 graduate of Franciscan University of Steubenville.

Joe has been associated with Church Militant in various capacities back to when he was nine years old, sitting in recordings of the first Church Militant program, The One True Faith.