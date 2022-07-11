Live From America 7.11.22 @5pm IT'S ALL ABOUT THE BALLOTS!

Ben Bergquam finds passport pics and cartel trails - The vast amount of Americans are not liking our country right now - 63,000 illegal ballots already sent out in AZ - Biden heckled at the White House - Wind Turbines failing - The Army cuts all pay and benefits to those who refused the jab!

- Benefits of Veterans cut for DC Gitmo prisoners - RINO PAC formed to stop Senator Doug Mastriano - More very damning information about Hunter Biden could be the reason Dems jump ship on Joe - What makes America Great?