2022 Nissan Qashqai e-POWER Exterior Design

The Qashqai, which is regarded as a pioneer in the crossover segment, is once again setting standards: the compact bestseller is the first Nissan model in Europe to feature the unique e-POWER drive.

The system, which was developed independently by the company, offers the advantages of purely electric driving without having to worry about range and long charging times.

In contrast to conventional hybrid vehicles, the electric motor, which responds immediately and linearly, always drives the wheels.

The energy is supplied by a battery, which a small combustion engine charges while driving.