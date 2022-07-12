Rupee at record low of 79.58 against US dollar, as USD surges globally | Oneindia News*News

In early trade today, the rupee fell 13 paise to 79.58 against the US dollar.
At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened lower at 79.55 against the American dollar and fell further to quote at 79.58.
#IndiaRupee #USD #Rupee
In early trade today, the rupee fell 13 paise to 79.58 against the US dollar.
At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened lower at 79.55 against the American dollar and fell further to quote at 79.58.
#IndiaRupee #USD #Rupee
After red-hot US inflation statistics boosted the potential of aggressive Fed tightening later this week, the Indian rupee dropped..
Today in the early hours, the rupee hit a new record low. The currency breached the 78 against the dollar for the first time ever,..