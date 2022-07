In The Dark S04E06 The Trial of Murphy Mason, Part Two

In The Dark 4x06 "The Trial of Murphy Mason, Part Two" Season 4 Episode 6 Promo Trailer HD - A ROCK AND A HARD PLACE - Murphy (Perry Mattfeld) faces two equally-concerning outcomes as her trial continues.

Dinh Thai directed the episode written by Jess Burkle (413).

Original airdate 07/18/2022.