Sunak to 'bring tax burden down' once inflation gripped

Rishi Sunak says it is a case of "when not if" he will "bring the tax burden down" once inflation is under control if he were to become Prime Minister.

He also promised to "return to traditional Conservative values", with "honesty, responsibility and no fairy tales" at his first speech since the start of his campaign to replace Boris Johnson as Conservative Party leader and Prime Minister .

Report by Brooksl.

