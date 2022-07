Tugendhat: Our retreating leadership is in crisis

Campaigning for Downing Street's top job, Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee Tom Tugendhat says the country needs a "clean start", admitting leadership has "retreated" into the "pettiness of politics and division" when the British people needed it to "advance".

Report by Brooksl.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn