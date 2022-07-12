First Webb Telescope image reveals 'deepest ever' infrared images of our universe

The sharpest infrared images of the universe ever seen which shows the cosmos as it was 13 billion years ago, is unveiled by NASA
The sharpest infrared images of the universe ever seen which shows the cosmos as it was 13 billion years ago, is unveiled by NASA
The James Webb Space Telescope captured galaxies from more than 13 billion years ago in stunning infrared. It's the first of many..
Watch VideoOur view of the universe just expanded: The first image from NASA's new space telescope unveiled Monday is brimming with..