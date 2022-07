Tugendhat pledges fuel duty and tax cuts

Tom Tugendhat has pledged to cut fuel duty by 10 pence per litre and reverse the National Insurance rise if he is elected Prime Minister.

The Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee revealed his 10-year strategy for growth in his first speech since announcing his campaign to replace Boris Johnson as leader.

Report by Brooksl.

