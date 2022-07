Who is Cheese-Obsessed Tory Hopeful Liz Truss?

Throughout a turbulent and often controversial era in British politics over the last six years, there has been one constant at the heart of government.

As others have made headlines, Liz Truss has quietly ascended the ranks in the cabinet office to become a leading contender in the Conservative leadership contest.

Report by Chanda.

