Scientists Struggle to Understand, Rising Global Methane Levels.

'Newsweek' reports that methane concentrations in the Earth's atmosphere continue to climb, and scientists are scrambling to understand why.

In 2022, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) reported record-breaking concentrations of methane.

Average concentrations of methane reached 1,895.7 parts per billion (ppb).

2021 saw the largest annual increase in atmospheric methane levels since systemic measurements began being taken in 1983.

Methane concentrations are increasing at a frightening and totally unexpected rate, Benjamin Poulter, NASA atmospheric scientist, via 'Newsweek'.

In 2020 and again in 2021, methane concentrations grew at a rate that was more than double the average over the previous decade, Benjamin Poulter, NASA atmospheric scientist, via 'Newsweek'.

According to scientists, the rapid increase in atmospheric methane suggests significant implications.

'Newsweek' reports that the potent greenhouse gas is a major contributor to global warming.

Methane is a major anthropogenic greenhouse gas, and its unexpected recent rise is arguably the largest deviation from the hopes of the Paris Agreement (note the recent CO2 rise was also bad).

If we don't get methane under control, the Paris Agreement will fail, Euan Nisbet, Earth scientist at Royal Holloway, University of London, via 'Newsweek'.

Methane is emitted by both natural sources and human activity.

Current estimates suggest that approximately 600 million tons are emitted into the air every year