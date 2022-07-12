LIVE: **7th** January 6 Committee Hearing…
Jan. 6 Panel Probes Trump's 'Siren Call' To Extremists
Newsy
Watch VideoThe Jan. 6 committee is preparing to highlight the way violent far-right extremists answered Donald Trump's "siren call"..
LIVE: **7th** January 6 Committee Hearing…
Watch VideoThe Jan. 6 committee is preparing to highlight the way violent far-right extremists answered Donald Trump's "siren call"..
Representative Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) said Monday on CNN's "The Situation Room" that the House Select Committee investigating the..