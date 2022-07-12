Jocelyn Savage Reveals Engagement to R. Kelly in Letter to the Court

Jocelyn Savage , Reveals Engagement to R.

Kelly , in Letter to the Court.

Jocelyn Savage , Reveals Engagement to R.

Kelly , in Letter to the Court.

In the wake of R.

Kelly's sex trafficking trial, aspiring singer Jocelyn Savage shared that she and the disgraced R&B singer are engaged.

In the wake of R.

Kelly's sex trafficking trial, aspiring singer Jocelyn Savage shared that she and the disgraced R&B singer are engaged.

E!

Online reports that a June 13th letter by Savage asked the court to hand down a more lenient prison sentence in her fiancé's case.

The letter was reportedly filed by Kelly's legal team prior to his sentencing.

In the letter, Savage described her relationship with Kelly as "amazing" and called the former star the "best thing that's ever happened to me.".

In the letter, Savage described her relationship with Kelly as "amazing" and called the former star the "best thing that's ever happened to me.".

Kelly was found guilty of all nine charges against him, including racketeering, bribery, coercion, enticement and sex trafficking.

Kelly was found guilty of all nine charges against him, including racketeering, bribery, coercion, enticement and sex trafficking.

We have a very special connection and are deeply in love.

Robert is not the monster that the government has described him to be.

The Robert I know is very sweet, gentle, and kind, Jocelyn Savage, Letter to the court, via E!

Online.

We have a very special connection and are deeply in love.

Robert is not the monster that the government has described him to be.

The Robert I know is very sweet, gentle, and kind, Jocelyn Savage, Letter to the court, via E!

Online.

He's very determined and focused on his goals, and the things that have been said about him, with me and other women being held against our will is absolutely untrue, Jocelyn Savage, Letter to the court, via E!

Online.

E!

Online reports that at the end of Kelly's six-week-long trial, he was found guilty of accusations that spanned from 1992 to 2017.

In June, Kelly was sentenced to 30 years in prison.

His sentencing came nearly two weeks after Savage wrote to the court, pleading for a reduced sentence.