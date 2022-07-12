ABC’s The Bachelorette Season 19 | First Rose Ceremony Canceled
ABC’s The Bachelorette Season 19 | First Rose Ceremony Canceled

Watch the official “First Rose Ceremony Canceled” clip from the ABC dating reality series The Bachelorette Season 19.

It stars Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia and is hosted by Jesse Palmer.

You can watch The Bachelorette Season 19 Mondays on ABC.