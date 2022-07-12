Boris Johnson Resignation Explained

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in July that he would resign, following a mutiny in his own Conservative Party.

Johnson’s downfall was tied to a series of scandals, bringing an end to a turbulent premiership spanning Brexit, the coronavirus pandemic, and the Russo-Ukrainian war.

The resignation announcement itself capped off an extraordinary 36 hours in British politics in which more than 50 ministers and senior government aides resigned.

What's next for the U.K. as the nation faces soaring inflation and a worsening economic outlook?

Storyful’s explainer breaks down the story into bite-size pieces.

Reporting by Oliver Kerry.