49ers Report LIVE: Latest 49ers Rumors On A Jimmy Garoppolo Trade & Trey Lance’s Arm Fatigue

The San Francisco 49ers Report is live discussing the latest 49ers news and rumors around Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance.

We’ll do an investigation into who the “high ranking executive” is, who leaked that Trey Lance suffers from arm fatigue.

There’s a paper trail that we have to dive into.

We’ll also pass along the latest 49ers rumors on a potential Jimmy G trade and take a look at some Jimmy Garoppolo trade destinations.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk thinks Jimmy G will end up with the Houston Texans.

Chase will also take all of your 49ers news and rumors questions during a mailbag.