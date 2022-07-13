The new Opel Astra Sports Tourer PHEV Driving in the country

The newest generation of the Astra hatchback is already rolling off the assembly line in Rüsselsheim.

Now Opel is following up with the estate model variant, the all-new Astra Sports Tourer, available in Germany for prices starting at €27,750 (RRP incl.

VAT).

The newcomer will be available with two levels of plug-in hybrid electric drive, making it the German carmaker’s first electrified estate.

The new Astra Sports Tourer also continues Opel’s successful tradition of compact estates, which began around 60 years ago with the Kadett Caravan, the first such car in this class from a German brand.

In addition to electric drive, the new Astra Sports Tourer will be available with highly efficient petrol and diesel engines.

Power ranges from 81 kW (110 hp) to 96 kW (130 hp) with the petrol and diesel variants and currently up to 133 kW (180 hp) and later up to 165 kW (225 hp) system output with the electric plug-in hybrid variants.

In addition, the Astra Sports Tourer continues Opel’s electrification offensive; a battery-electric variant will complete the powertrain line-up in 2023.