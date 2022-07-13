Lamborghini Huracán Tecnica makes dynamic debut on track and tarmac

The Lamborghini Huracán Tecnica made its dynamic premiere on both road and circuit in Valencia, Spain at the end of June, putting the handling and performance of the latest Lamborghini Huracan model to the test in all environments.

The three souls of this super sports car – easy every-day driving; sporty fun-to-drive; and high-performing track-day car - were explored in downtown Valencia, on the Spanish mountain roads and on the Circuit Ricardo Tormo.

The Tecnica’s unique characteristics deliver a sporty, lifestyle super sports car for both road and track.

The Tecnica takes the engine and track prowess of the Huracan STO to deliver a rear-wheel drive car with rear-wheel steering, alongside a 10kg weight reduction; a power increase of 30 CV; improved aerodynamics; rear downforce increased by 35%; and drag reduced by 20%, compared to the Huracan EVO rear-wheel drive model.