What! Sara Ali Khan JEALOUS Of Janhvi Kapoor Liking Vijay Deverakonda | Koffee With Karan 7

Karan Johar revealed a new promo of the forthcoming episode of ‘Koffee With Karan Season 7.
In this promo, Sara Ali Khan Expresses Her Interest In Dating Vijay Deverakonda, and then Janhvi Kapoor Bursts In Laughter.
Karan Johar revealed a new promo of the forthcoming episode of ‘Koffee With Karan Season 7.
In this promo, Sara Ali Khan Expresses Her Interest In Dating Vijay Deverakonda, and then Janhvi Kapoor Bursts In Laughter.
The first episode of season 7 has already set the bar high, leaving its fans asking for more juicy gossip. The filmmaker has..