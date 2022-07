Vaani Kapoor Reacts On Comparisons With Katrina Kaif. Says, ‘There's No Comparison.'

Actress Vaani Kapoor is now busy promoting her film ‘Shamshera’.

While the fans are more excited about the film some people have been comparing her look to the actress Katrina Kaif’s role in ‘Thugs Of Hindostan’.

During a recent interaction, Vaani Kapoor reacts to the same.