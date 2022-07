Manipur Raj Bhawan grenade attack case hearing on 16th July, 2 convicted | Oneindia News *News

Manipur Raj Bhawan grenade attack case hearing on 16th July, 2 convicted; NNPGs say Naga people have rejected gun culture; Will scrap border deal with Assam if voted to power, says Meghalaya TMC leader; Schools shut down in Manipur as Covid positivity rate breaches 15% mark, NPF leader says Nagaland Assembly poll will be held with or without solution to Naga issue #Manipur #GrenadeAttack #RajBhawan