Camilla jokes about gender identity in speech to guests who turned out to celebrate her 75th birthday

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall took a cheeky swipe at identity politics during a speech to guests who turned out to celebrate her 75th birthday.

Actors, musicians and writers joined Camilla for a champagne reception and sea bass lunch at the National Liberal Club, Whitehall, on Tuesday.

Starting her address, Camilla referenced people’s pronouns as she said: “Ladies and gentlemen… if I’m allowed to call you that!”