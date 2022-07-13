How to fund a startup and stay afloat

Around 20% of small businesses fail in their first year.
Here are guidelines for staying afloat, from how to secure funding to investment pitfalls to avoid
MUSHIO – A slow fashion label on a mission to create timeless and conscious fashion that sparks joy.
Starting and running a company means you have to be capable of growth -- both personally and professionally, writes startup..