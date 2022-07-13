Police fire tear gas as thousands mob Sri Lanka PM's office

Police fire tear gas at protesters mobbing the Prime minister's residence in Colombo as crisis-hit Sri Lanka declared an indefinite nationwide state of emergency, hours after President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country.
Protesters have stormed the office of Sri Lanka's prime minister office as police use tear gas on crowds.
Watch VideoSri Lanka's opposition political parties were meeting Sunday to agree on a new government a day after the country's..