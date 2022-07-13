Free Covid-19 booster doses for all adults for 75 days from Friday, July 15 | Oneindia News*News

Today, officials said that all adults will be able to get free booster doses of the coronavirus vaccine at government centres under a special drive from July 15 over the next 75 days.
#FreeBoosterDoses #PrecautionDoses #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav
The Covid-19 booster doses will be available free of cost to all adults for only 75 days from July 15.