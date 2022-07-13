Protesters in grounds of Sri Lankan prime minister's office

Protesters in the Sri Lanka's prime minister office as the crisis-hit country declared an indefinite nationwide state of emergency, hours after President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the island nation.
Protesters in the Sri Lanka's prime minister office as the crisis-hit country declared an indefinite nationwide state of emergency, hours after President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the island nation.
Police fire tear gas at protesters mobbing the Prime minister's residence in Colombo as crisis-hit Sri Lanka declared an indefinite..
Police fire tear gas at protesters mobbing the Prime minister's residence in Colombo as crisis-hit Sri Lanka declared an indefinite..