Shapps issues 'caution' to Sunak leadership criticisers

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps says he "would caution every member of the party", especially cabinet members, to ensure they use "moderate language" during the Conservative leadership contest, following open criticisim of Rishi Sunak by ministers such as Jacob Rees-Mogg.

Report by Lewisl.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn