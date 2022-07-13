Live From America 7.13.22 @11am DEMS SPEND BIG BUCKS TO DUMP BIDEN!

More testimony from Khiara Bridges shows how unhinged and crazy the left is - Change up in LFA schedule this week - Uvalde school shooting footage shows massive cowardice of the police dept.

- Jim & Joe Hoft send official letter to Liz Cheney - The DOJ will continue to go after conservatives with or w/out congress - They are coming after Sheriffs - Inflation explodes to 9.1% - The left's attacks on pro-life pregnancy centers - Starbucks closing multiple locations - The left is spending millions to dump Biden - Hero of the day comes from Philly - A message from God!