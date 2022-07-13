Champions League: French errors not Liverpool fans to blame for final chaos, inquiry finds

An official French parliamentary report finds the interior minister was wrong to blame Liverpool fans for crowd disruption before the Champions League final in Paris in May.
An official French parliamentary report finds the interior minister was wrong to blame Liverpool fans for crowd disruption before the Champions League final in Paris in May.
A report from the French Senate has concluded that Liverpool fans were not to blame for the chaos ahead of this year's Champions..
Liverpool FC is demanding a full investigation into the treatment of its fans right before Saturday's Champions League final match..
Liverpool fans were unfairly blamed for the chaos which surrounded last season’s Champions League final in Paris to “divert..