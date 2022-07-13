This 30-Minute Boxing and Bands Workout Is Low-Impact but Intense

Join the founders of LIT Method, Justin and Taylor Norris, for a 30-minute boxing and bands routine that will have you feeling energized!

The routine kicks off with a dynamic warmup and then progresses to punches, jab crosses, squats, ice skaters, and more.

This fun boxing-inspired workout will have you smiling and sweating in no time, but it's also low-impact, meaning it's not harsh on your joints.

Add a mini resistance band to any of these exercises for an added challenge - but if you don't have one, no worries.

You'll still score all the benefits of this workout with just your bodyweight.

Find more from LIT Method on its website.