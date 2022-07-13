Ronald Acuña Jr. Is the Greatest Beer Pong Player Ever

Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuña Jr. was playing beer pong with fans in the stands and he drilled an incredible shot.
From Twitter to Tik Tok, Robin Lundberg has scoured social media so you don’t have to on today's SI Feed.
Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuña Jr. was playing beer pong with fans in the stands and he drilled an incredible shot.
From Twitter to Tik Tok, Robin Lundberg has scoured social media so you don’t have to on today's SI Feed.
Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving likely to stay with the Brooklyn Nets, Dak Prescott teaching dance and Ronald Acuña Jr. is the..