Biden opens 1st Mideast trip as president in Israel

President Biden takes part in wreath-laying ceremony at Holocaust memorial Yad Vashem.
In Bethlehem, rights group's billboards say Israel is "apartheid" ahead of Biden visit.
President Biden takes part in wreath-laying ceremony at Holocaust memorial Yad Vashem.
In Bethlehem, rights group's billboards say Israel is "apartheid" ahead of Biden visit.
Watch VideoJoe Biden opened his first visit to the Mideast as president on Wednesday by declaring a "bone deep" bond between the..
"This trip, Mr. President, is your journey of peace from Israel to Saudi Arabia, from the Holy Land to the Hejaz," said Herzog to..