ReAwaken America NOW Pt. 3

We’re in the fight of our lives right now.

It’s The Great Awakening VS The Great Reset.

One of these movements will win.

The question is, which are you going to support?

If you choose the big lie that you can “stay out of it,” congratulations, you’re supporting The Great Reset.

We need every man, woman, and child to wake up and get serious about restoring our great Republic to its former glory.

We need pastors, churchgoers, educators, businessmen and women, stay at home moms, EVERYONE engaged in the fight.

We can do this.

We must do this.