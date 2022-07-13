Ryan Garcia vs. Javier Fortuna Betting Preview

Ryan Garcia (-1100) is a massive favorite in his bout against Javier Fortuna (+600), in what boxing fans hope is a warm up to a highly anticipated fight between Garcia and Gervonta 'Tank' Davis.
The lightweight star is back in action this weekend in hopes of securing a title shot
Ryan Garcia is back in action against Javier Fortuna on July 16, but he has his eyes on the biggest names in the lightweight..