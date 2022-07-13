July 13, 2022

Loren Lockman is the founder and director of the Tanglewood Wellness Center (Costa Rica) since 1996, and the Academy for Vibrant Living (2021) Loren has studied the relationship between diet and health since 1977.

After contracting Chronic Fatigue, Irritable Bowel, sinus infection, systemic candida, and 57 allergies in 1984, Loren walked away from medicine 3 years later and hasn’t been sick a day since.

He became a health coach in 1990 and has taught many thousands from over 145 countries how to achieve amazing results and has personally coached more than 15,000 clients to an amazing level of health and vitality.

An original thinker, gifted speaker, frequent podcast and webinar guest, article author, reiki-master, 30-year raw vegan, poet, permaculture instructor, and author of the unconditionally-guaranteed Creating Perfect Health System, Loren can show you how to maximize your health…guaranteed!