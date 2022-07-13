New York Giants Rumors & News On Position Battles To Watch At Giants Training Camp | LIVE

New York Giants training camp is just around the corner and Giants news as well as Giants rumors are starting to buzz.

We take a look at Giants training camp battles that will help determine how the Giants are going to trim their roster down to 53 players.

Some of the biggest Giants training camp position battles to watch are at tight end with Ricky Seals-Jones and Daniel Bellinger competing to be the 1st tight end, WR4 between Richie James, Wan’Dale Robinson and Darius Slayton, Outside CB3 between Rodarius Williams, Michael Jacquet and Maurice Canady.

NY Giants Now host Marshall gives a preview of New York Giants training camp as well as lists the position battles to watch in today’s show!