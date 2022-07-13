LeBron James Calls Out US for Failing To Free Brittney Griner From Russian Detention

LeBron James Calls Out US for Failing , To Free Brittney Griner From Russian Detention.

LeBron James Calls Out US for Failing , To Free Brittney Griner From Russian Detention.

NBC News reports LeBron James recently voiced his criticism of the United States' response to the Russian detention of fellow basketball star Brittney Griner.

NBC News reports LeBron James recently voiced his criticism of the United States' response to the Russian detention of fellow basketball star Brittney Griner.

James wondered if Griner would even consider returning to the United States.

Now how can she feel like America has her back?, LeBron James, on 'The Shop: Uninterrupted,' via NBC News.

I would be feeling like, 'Do I even want to go back to America?'

, LeBron James, on 'The Shop: Uninterrupted,' via NBC News.

Griner pleaded guilty to drug charges on July 7 in a Moscow court.

Her lawyers say she currently faces up to 10 years in prison there.

The center for the Phoenix Mercury and a two-time Olympic gold medalist, .

The center for the Phoenix Mercury and a two-time Olympic gold medalist, .

Griner was detained at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport when authorities said she was carrying vape cannisters of cannabis oil in her luggage.

Griner was detained at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport when authorities said she was carrying vape cannisters of cannabis oil in her luggage.

Representatives for Griner say she admitted the vape canisters were hers, though she says she didn't bring them to Russia intentionally.

James, who received backlash for his comments, took to social media to clarify what he meant