Cardi B and Offset Give Kulture $50,000 for Her 4th Birthday

'People' reports that Offset took to his Instagram Story on July 12 to share a moment from Kulture's birthday.

The 4-year-old was then seen holding a stack of cash inside of a black SUV.

Offset asks his baby girl, "what is that?," to which his daughter replies, "a ticket.".

The Migos rapper proceeds to correct Kulture by saying, "A ticket is a million, girl.

That's 50.

Say, 50!".

The generous birthday gift comes on the heels of an interview Cardi just did with 'Vogue' Singapore, .

Where she explained that she wants her kids to be humble.

They need to know to never feel comfortable.

Don't ever feel like, 'I'm going to get it because I'm Cardi and Offset's kid.'

, Cardi B, via 'Vogue' Singapore.

They are never going to know what struggle feels like, so they might not have that hunger I had to leave the streets, Cardi B, via 'Vogue' Singapore.

Even though my kids are well-off, I want them to know that when you work for things and achieve it, it's more respected — especially when people see that you bust your ass for it, Cardi B, via 'Vogue' Singapore